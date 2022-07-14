'Fortnite' YouTuber Fe4RLess Seems to Have Abandoned His Channel

It's not unusual for creators with large platforms to occasionally walk away from them without much announcement — but it doesn't stop their fans from mourning their disappearance.

Gaming YouTuber Fe4RLess got his start uploading compilations of funny moments from his Call of Duty play sessions, mildly trolling those in his matches while adding funny commentary. He eventually started making content around Fortnite, which helped to immensely grow his channel to the 9.6 million subscribers he has now.