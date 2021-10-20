Here’s When Every Single ‘Fortnite’ Season Will Begin and End

Here’s When Every Single ‘Fortnite’ Season Will Begin and EndBy Mustafa Gatollari
Oct. 19 2021, Published 11:17 p.m. ET
Even if you're an avid Fortnite player, you'll know that there's tons to accomplish in the game and each new season release brings on a slew of new challenges, extras, and cool features that'll keep even the busiest of gamers' hands full.
However, if you've been playing the game for a while you're inevitably going to become so good that you're able to accomplish these tasks more quickly than you used to. So you start to wonder: "When does this Fortnite season end?"
When does the current 'Fortnite' season end?
Or maybe you aren't the second coming of Ninja and you want to know when the season ends to see how much time you have to fulfill all of the requirements for the challenges?
Whatever the case may be, here's a list of all the Fortnite seasons along with their beginning and start dates.
Chapter 1
- One: 10/25/2017 - 12/13/2017
- Two: 12/14/2017 - 02/21/2018
- Three: 02/22/2018 - 04/30/2018
- Four: 05/01/2018 - 07/12/2018
- Five: 07/12/2018 - 09/27/2018
- Six: 09/27/2018 - 12/06/2018
- Seven: 12/06/2018 - 02/28/2018
- Eight: 02/28/2019 - 05/09/2019
- Nine: 05/09/2019 - 08/01/2019
- Ten ("X"): 08/01/2019 - 10/13/2019
Chapter 2
- One: 10/15/2019 - 02/20/2020
- Two: 02/20/2020 - 06/17/2020
- Three: 06/17/2020 - 08/27/2020
- Four: 08/27/2020 - 12/1/2020
- Five: 12/02/2020 - 03/15/2020
- Six: 06/16/2021 - 06/07/2021
- Seven: 06/08/2021 - 09/12/2021
- Eight: 09/13/2021 - 12/5/2021
- Nine: 12/06/2021 - Not yet announced (as of this writing).
So when does 'Fortnite' Season 8 end?
Currently, Fortnite is in its eighth season of the game's second chapter, and that'll be over on Dec. 5, 2021. As for the end date for the next season, that hasn't been decided yet.
It appears that the seasons last about 12 weeks or so, and if that theme continues, that means we can expect to see Season 10 towards the end of February 2022.
What can fans expect in 'Fortnite' Season 9?
The island has been going through a lot of craziness even after the Mothership was banished from it. Bits of the alien vessel are still littered all over the game's map, and there are cubes that keep popping up all over the place.
Not to mention the super scary monsters coming from Fortnite Sideways that are making their way through the in-game universe's rifts to attack players.
While Epic Games is usually pretty tight-lipped about what fans can expect in upcoming seasons, leaving most of the work up to talented leak-finders who don't mind scanning through lines and lines of code for clues, you can probably bank on the fact that punchcards aren't going anywhere in Season 9.
The feature was first introduced in Chapter 2, Season 8, remixing the way that XP was earned for Battle Pass members. Instead of a general group of challenges, specific missions were designed for each Fortnite character, giving players a lot more variety.
Gamers can still, of course, earn XP through more traditional methods, but it'd be pretty shocking if Epic Games decided to pull the plug on punchcards shortly after introducing the concept to the series.
How much will Season 9 of 'Fortnite' cost?
While the official pricing hasn't been revealed as of yet, you probably will only have to secure 950 V-Bucks from now until then. Are you excited to see what Epic's got in store for Season 9? Or are you still catching up with all of the craziness Season 8 dropped on our heads?