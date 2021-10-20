Here’s When Every Single ‘Fortnite’ Season Will Begin and End

Even if you're an avid Fortnite player, you'll know that there's tons to accomplish in the game and each new season release brings on a slew of new challenges, extras, and cool features that'll keep even the busiest of gamers' hands full.

However, if you've been playing the game for a while you're inevitably going to become so good that you're able to accomplish these tasks more quickly than you used to. So you start to wonder: "When does this Fortnite season end?"