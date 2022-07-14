Get Ready to Fly High With Geysers in 'Fortnite' — Here's Where to Find Them
It's a wet and wild summer during Season 3 of Fortnite. Along with a chill and relaxing vibe for the new season's events, players can take advantage of new locations, landmarks, and mechanics located throughout the map. One of these comes in the form of geysers, which can be a great way to get the upper hand during a game. Here are all the details on what they are and where you can find them.
Where are the geysers in 'Fortnite'?
Chapter 3, Season 3 of Fortnite introduces players to the new Named Location of Reality Falls. This place is filled with plants and naturally occurring phenomena that players can interact with. One of them is geysers. As the name suggests, these are hot springs that occasionally erupt, sending large streams of water into the air.
Aside from being nice to look at, players can also use them to launch themselves skyward to gain a height advantage over their opponents. Just stand on top of one and wait for it to burst up and send you soaring. It's the perfect point to start gliding with your Glider Redeploy and get the jump on other players.
If you're trying to find geysers in the game, there are a few key locations to look out for.
Geysers are spread out all across the Reality Bloom Biome. You can find them in Displaced Depot, Peril Pass, near the Reality Tree, Scratch Pad, Shelley Shoals, and Shroom Station. DotEsports reports that there are nine geysers located throughout the area, so you shouldn't have too much trouble finding one once you're in Reality Falls. Once you do, feel free to launch yourself and strike from above.
Aside from gaining an advantage during a match, some of your weekly Battle Pass challenges may involve using a number of geysers. Be sure to check your Battle Pass requirements to see if using geysers will net you a little extra XP for the week.