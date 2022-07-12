No Sweat Summer Is on Its Way in 'Fortnite' — Here's What to Know About the Event

So far, Epic Games hasn't revealed too many details about the upcoming event. However, they've been gearing up for No Sweat Summer for some time now.

On June 14. 2022, the Fortnite team announced the "No Sweat Summer Creator Callout" event.

An official blog post reads: "Show us your best summer-themed island and if it meets the guidelines and criteria below, you could see it featured in Discover."

In other words, Epic Games is asking players to make their own summer islands.