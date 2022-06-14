The Grapple Gloves Will Let You Swing Through 'Fortnite'
Season 3 of Fortnite's third chapter is well underway, and while players are no longer battling against the Imagined Order, there are still plenty of new weapons and items being brought into the game to keep things interesting as players return every week.
In addition to some of the other items that have been added to the season, the Grapple Gloves are an entirely new addition — and are a bit different than other items in the game. Where are they, though? Here's what to know for Season 3.
What are the Grapple Gloves in 'Fortnite'?
Similar to the Baller that was just unvaulted for this season, the Grapple Gloves allow players to grab onto distant objects and either pull them closer or use them as a solid base to propel themselves.
“To begin swinging, shoot its grappling hook at a hard surface like a cliff, prop, or building. Each successive swing gets faster until the third swing and beyond, when you’ll be at max speed," the Fortnite blog reads of the Grapple Gloves.
This new item has replaced the Mythic Web-Shooters that were previously available in the game, allowing players to swing through the air to get to their next location faster. Players can also use the gloves to bring other items, like weapons, into their hands if they're just out of reach.
Unfortunately, though, when the 30 shots in the Grapple Gloves run out, they do not refresh — meaning you'll have to ditch the item and get a new one.
Where to find the Grapple Gloves in Season 3.
Unlike a lot of the other new items and unvaulted weapons in the game, you won't be able to find the Grapple Gloves in any of the chests or floor loot around the map. Instead, there are specific designated locations where you can find the gloves and ammo — but that also means there will likely be other players gunning for the new item, so you'll have to fight them off to get your hands on one.
In total, there are eight different locations around the Fortnite Season 3 map where you can find the Grapple Gloves. They are:
- North of the Logaim Lumber Yard
- East of the Tilted Towers
- Northeast of the Daily Bugle
- On the northern edge of the Rocky Reels
- Southwest of Greasy Grove
- East of the Condo Canyon
- East of the Synapse Station
- East of the Shifty Shafts
- At the Rave Cave
- On a dock between the two islands furthest southeast of the Daily Bugle
If those directions are confusing, we also have a map of where to find the new item. There should be three Grapple Gloves in each of these locations at the start of the match. You'll want to get there as soon as you can to snag one before another player does, or you may find yourself in the middle of a shooting match with some foes and nothing to show for it.
It's unclear how long this item will be in the game, so be sure to use it while you can.