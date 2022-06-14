The Grapple Gloves Will Let You Swing Through 'Fortnite'

Season 3 of Fortnite's third chapter is well underway, and while players are no longer battling against the Imagined Order, there are still plenty of new weapons and items being brought into the game to keep things interesting as players return every week.

In addition to some of the other items that have been added to the season, the Grapple Gloves are an entirely new addition — and are a bit different than other items in the game. Where are they, though? Here's what to know for Season 3.