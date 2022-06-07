Ride the Screwball by Snagging a Baller in 'Fortnite'

The Baller will travel in any direction, shifting and moving with the player as you change your camera angle. When operating a Baller, you can use its Boost function to quickly propel yourself at an object, causing it damage, or you can use the Grappler to tether yourself to a stationary object and move in circles around it.

Ballers can also be used in the Screwballer, which is a rollercoaster-lie structure players can ride on.