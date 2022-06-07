You Can Now Play 'Fortnite' on Your iPhone Through Xbox Cloud Gaming

Unfortunately, despite the ruling in the Apple v. Epic Games lawsuit, you still can't download Fortnite from the Apple App Store. Apple and Epic Games haven't reached an agreement yet that allows the app to return to the App Store, despite other games like Apex Legends getting mobile app adaptations.

That being said, you can still play the game on your iPhone or another iOS device. There are some workarounds that will let you play the game without the need for a mobile app.