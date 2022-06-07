You Can Now Play 'Fortnite' on Your iPhone Through Xbox Cloud Gaming
In August 2020, the Fortnite mobile app was removed from the Apple App Store, preventing new players from accessing the free-to-play title on their iOS devices and halting all updates to those who had already downloaded the app to their device. What followed between the two companies was an intense lawsuit, and despite the final ruling, the game has yet to be found on the App Store.
In the years since, dedicated players have found new avenues to play the popular battle royale game, such as switching to a different console, but some are still confused as to how to play Fortnite on their iPhone.
Can you play 'Fortnite' on an iPhone yet?
Unfortunately, despite the ruling in the Apple v. Epic Games lawsuit, you still can't download Fortnite from the Apple App Store. Apple and Epic Games haven't reached an agreement yet that allows the app to return to the App Store, despite other games like Apex Legends getting mobile app adaptations.
That being said, you can still play the game on your iPhone or another iOS device. There are some workarounds that will let you play the game without the need for a mobile app.
How to play 'Fortnite' from your iPhone or other iOS device.
Fortnite was recently added to Xbox's cloud gaming option — which not only gives the video game company a leg up on its competition but also provides the first clear way to play Fortnite on an iOS device in years.
Accessing the game from your iPhone is incredibly simple. To start, go to Xbox.com/play on your browser of choice and either sign into your Xbox account or create one. Creating an Xbox account is completely free, so you won't need to shell out any money to get access to the game.
Once you log in, you'll be redirected to the library of games available. Here's where you'll find Fortnite.
While a lot of the games offered through Xbox's cloud gaming service require you to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you won't need one to play Fortnite, as it's entirely free to play.
If you previously played the game on your iOS device, you can log in using the same Epic Games account as before and pick up right where you left off.
Like most of the free-to-play titles in the Xbox cloud gaming library, you can use either a controller connected to your phone via Bluetooth or play with the game's touch controls right on your iPhone. Because you're playing the game through cloud gaming, the game is being streamed via an internet connection to your iPhone, and the game's code isn't downloaded onto your device, which removes the need for an app.
At this time, Fortnite is the only game that's free to play using Xbox's cloud gaming service, though it's possible that more will be added in the future — especially as Apple continues to battle with video game companies about bringing mainstream games to its devices.