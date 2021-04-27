'Fortnite' Fans Are Hoping the Game Will Return to iOS Devices in 2021

Epic Games' Fortnite boasts a fanbase of more than 350 million players, drawing in new audiences with its battle royale-style gameplay and live in-game events. But while the game is available for free on most consoles, Apple users have been unable to play the popular title for more than eight months now.

Apple removed Fortnite from its stores in 2020, leaving millions of players unable to receive updates and removing an avenue for new players to join. So, when will the game return to iOS devices?