'Fortnite' Might Get a First-Person Mode This Season – Check Out the Latest Leaks

Unlike other battle royale games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, Fortnite is a third-person shooter. And since launching in 2017, that’s always been the case. Things might be changing this season, however, as rumors are swirling about a possible first-person mode in Fortnite. But are these rumors about a change in perspective true? And if so, when is first-person mode coming to Fortnite?

When is first-person mode coming to 'Fortnite'?

Epic Games has not officially confirmed that a first-person game mode is in development for Fortnite. That means no one truly knows when a first-person mode will be coming to Fortnite. Rumors and leaks flooded the internet as we inched closer to the launch of Chapter 4 Season 2 – but now that we’re a few weeks into the season, nothing new has surfaced.

A few of these leaks seem highly plausible, however, and come from historically reliable sources. HYPEX is a particularly notable source, as the Fortnite expert has built up an impressive community on Twitter with more than 2.5 million followers. They claimed that a first-person mode would arrive in Chapter 4 Season 2.

And just because the mode wasn’t available at launch doesn’t mean it’ll never see the light of day. Epic often introduces big changes halfway through a season – so be on the lookout in the coming weeks for the arrival of a first-person mode.

Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

It's unclear if this first-person perspective would be introduced as a standalone game mode like Zero Build, or if it would be a toggle in the settings that lets you change your perspective on the fly. Folks playing in third-person have a clear advantage over first-person players (third-person offers a wider view of the battlefield), so it would make sense to make this an exclusive game mode.

Word first broke about a first-person camera in Fortnite way back in June 2022, with a leak showing off what appears to be a screenshot of a player enjoying Fortnite as an FPS. But between this initial leak and the renewed leaks around the launch of Chapter 4 Season 2, we’ve heard almost nothing about a first-person mode in Fortnite. A few minor leaks have popped up, but there’s still no official word from Epic Games.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE 🔥



This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

Are the 'Fortnite' first-person leaks legit?

While it’s impossible to say with certainty if these leaks are real, it’s obvious that Epic Games has no problems messing with its winning formula. Offering a Zero Build mode was a big move for the game – and the same could be said of the inclusion of a first-person mode. And with so many high-profile names talking about these first-person leaks, it seems more likely than ever that a Fortnite first-person mode is just around the corner.

