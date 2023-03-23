'Fortnite' Might Get a First-Person Mode This Season – Check Out the Latest Leaks
Unlike other battle royale games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, Fortnite is a third-person shooter. And since launching in 2017, that’s always been the case. Things might be changing this season, however, as rumors are swirling about a possible first-person mode in Fortnite.
But are these rumors about a change in perspective true? And if so, when is first-person mode coming to Fortnite?
When is first-person mode coming to 'Fortnite'?
Epic Games has not officially confirmed that a first-person game mode is in development for Fortnite. That means no one truly knows when a first-person mode will be coming to Fortnite. Rumors and leaks flooded the internet as we inched closer to the launch of Chapter 4 Season 2 – but now that we’re a few weeks into the season, nothing new has surfaced.
A few of these leaks seem highly plausible, however, and come from historically reliable sources. HYPEX is a particularly notable source, as the Fortnite expert has built up an impressive community on Twitter with more than 2.5 million followers. They claimed that a first-person mode would arrive in Chapter 4 Season 2.
And just because the mode wasn’t available at launch doesn’t mean it’ll never see the light of day. Epic often introduces big changes halfway through a season – so be on the lookout in the coming weeks for the arrival of a first-person mode.
It's unclear if this first-person perspective would be introduced as a standalone game mode like Zero Build, or if it would be a toggle in the settings that lets you change your perspective on the fly. Folks playing in third-person have a clear advantage over first-person players (third-person offers a wider view of the battlefield), so it would make sense to make this an exclusive game mode.
Word first broke about a first-person camera in Fortnite way back in June 2022, with a leak showing off what appears to be a screenshot of a player enjoying Fortnite as an FPS. But between this initial leak and the renewed leaks around the launch of Chapter 4 Season 2, we’ve heard almost nothing about a first-person mode in Fortnite. A few minor leaks have popped up, but there’s still no official word from Epic Games.
Are the 'Fortnite' first-person leaks legit?
While it’s impossible to say with certainty if these leaks are real, it’s obvious that Epic Games has no problems messing with its winning formula. Offering a Zero Build mode was a big move for the game – and the same could be said of the inclusion of a first-person mode. And with so many high-profile names talking about these first-person leaks, it seems more likely than ever that a Fortnite first-person mode is just around the corner.
Be sure to keep your eyes peeled as we move deeper into Chapter 4 Season 2, as there’s a good chance Epic Games will have some big announcements in the near future. For now, you can check out Creative 2.0, which is offering a whole new way to experience Fortnite.