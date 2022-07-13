Here's How to Collect More Battle Stars in 'Fortnite'

With the numerous collaborations and influx of new content coming to Fortnite, there's no shortage of skins and items to collect with your V-Bucks in the game. While you may be tempted to spend your collection of V-Bucks on any number of items in the game's Item Shop, there are also certain rewards that require you to have Battle Stars if you want to collect them.

How do you get Battle Stars? Here's a breakdown of what they are and the fastest way to get more of them.