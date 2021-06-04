'Fortnite' Players Are Convinced Season 7 Will Be About Aliens

Heads up, Fortnite fans! Season 7 of Fortnite is just around the corner, and fans have already begun guessing what the new theme will be about. While Season 6 took on a prehistoric theme, temporarily introducing dinosaurs, Season 7 appears like it will thrust players into a completely different element.

There have already been various hints and suggestions in the game about what the new season will be, and some creators have received promotional material they assume is connected to the game.