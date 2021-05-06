Battle Pass for 'Fortnite' Expires June 7 — Is That When Season 7 Launches?

Whenever there's a top-tier gaming title, navigating its future becomes a precarious endeavor. There's going to be the temptation to just keep "doing what works," but there's a trap in that. Sure, gamers love the experience crafted for them, but innovation and pushing forward is what keeps folks engaged.

Fortnite does a really good job of this with all of its "seasons," and fans want to know when Season 7 is finally going to start.