John Cena Is Finally Getting a Skin in 'Fortnite'

It's the WWE and Fortnite crossover many have been waiting for — John Cena has finally made his way to the popular online battle royale game. While Fortnite is known for its many collaborations with big media franchises and celebrities, this is the first time the wrestling icon has made an appearance in the game with two outfits that players can get.

These items will only be available for a limited amount of time, so here's how to get the John Cena skin in Fortnite.