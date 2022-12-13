Winterfest Is Back in 'Fortnite'

It's the holiday season, which means more than a few of your favorite video games are finding ways to spread that holiday cheer. This also means that Winterfest is officially back in Fortnite.

In recent years, Epic Games helps players get into the holiday season by throwing a holiday festival of its own, complete with unique challenges and various presents hidden around the map. But when does Winterfest start? Here's what you need to know for the 2022 season.