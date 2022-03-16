Sorry, 'Fortnite' Will Not Have a Live Event Before Season 2

Popular online battle royale game Fortnite has become more than just another game to play with your friends. Since it gained popularity in 2017, it has become somewhat of a hangout spot, throwing live events and concerts to bring together players in non-competitive settings.

Live events have become one of Fortnite's biggest attractions; at the end of Chapter 1 the game's original map was sucked into a black hole, while Chapter 2 featured concerts from Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.