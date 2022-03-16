Sorry, 'Fortnite' Will Not Have a Live Event Before Season 2

Sorry, 'Fortnite' Will Not Have a Live Event Before Season 2By Sara Belcher
Mar. 16 2022, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Popular online battle royale game Fortnite has become more than just another game to play with your friends. Since it gained popularity in 2017, it has become somewhat of a hangout spot, throwing live events and concerts to bring together players in non-competitive settings.
Live events have become one of Fortnite's biggest attractions; at the end of Chapter 1 the game's original map was sucked into a black hole, while Chapter 2 featured concerts from Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.
Since Chapter 3 was ushered in at the beginning of 2022, there have yet to be many major live events (though there are some small happenings related to the game's lore that have players raising their eyebrows). When is the next Fortnite live event — and will Season 1 get one before it ends?
It does not seem as though Season 1 will get a live event.
Since Chapter 3 began, things have been relatively calm in the world of Fortnite. There have been earthquakes happening around the map caused by some underground drilling, but beyond the disappearance of some of the map's landmarks, there hasn't been much commotion just yet.
Season 1 of the new chapter is currently planned to end on March 19 (which is a Saturday — something unusual for Fortnite). With the end only days away, is there a live event planned?
Unfortunately, according to data miners, there is not a live event planned for the conclusion of this season. Epic Games has already released the final update for the season, and all of the reliable leak accounts have yet to report any findings of a potential live event.
This means that the first season of the new chapter will be ushered out quietly. This isn't the first time a new chapter will begin without an event — but considering the lengths to which developers have previously gone, this is surprising.
When is the next live event in 'Fortnite'?
At this time, there is no word on when the next live event in the game will be — though there's a high likelihood that you'll see a live event in Chapter 2. While we may not have any details at the moment, Fortnite hasn't gone a season without a live event in some time.
We're sure that, at the least, the storyline is bound to progress in the upcoming season. Since the earthquakes have taken out the Coffee Shop, the Red House, and Seven Outpost VI, we're sure next season will tie in this destruction.
The Imagined Order's underground drilling project has yet to be revealed, and there's a big possibility whatever they're drilling for will become more prominent in the next season.
Season 2 of Fortnite's newest chapter is expected to go live sometime between March 20 and March 22, so keep an eye out for potential changes to the map and challenges very soon.