The 'Fortnite' Summer Event 2023 Begins on July 4 — Here's What We Know So Far The 'Fortnite' Summer Event 2023 is rumored to bring a bunch of new quests and cosmetics to the game. Here's a look at everything we're expecting. By Jon Bitner Jun. 27 2023, Updated 5:05 p.m. ET

Warm weather is officially here, and Epic Games is celebrating the season with a Fortnite Summer Event on July 4. Most of the official details are still tightly under wraps, but a few leaks have surfaced that paint an intriguing picture of what you can expect to see in the next few days. Here’s a look at all the Fortnite Summer Event 2023 details we know so far, including new weapons, Reality Augments, and other gameplay tweaks.

What is the Fortnite Summer Event 2023?

The Fortnite Summer Event 2023 is officially titled “Summer Escape” and begins on July 4 at 9 a.m. ET. Beyond that, little about the event has been revealed by Epic Games. Fortnite v25.11 recently went live, however, and members of the community have been digging through the files to try and find any details they can about the highly anticipated event.

While not technically part of Summer Escape, the Explosive Repeater Rifle is now available in Fortnite. This weapon fires bullets that create a small explosion after hitting its target. This makes it great for attacking enemies hiding behind cover, as the explosive effect causes damage across a small area — meaning you don’t need to land a direct hit to drain your opponent’s HP.

Epic Games also announced that the Heavy Sniper Rifle has been vaulted and two new Reality Augments are up for grabs (Heavy Headshots, which offers increased damage for headshots with heavy ammo, and Heavy Ammo Acquired, which grants you heavy ammo instantly).

'Fortnite' Summer Event 2023 leaks and rumors.

The Fortnite Summer Escape event is rumored to last for two weeks. A new consumable, Slap Splashes, is also rumored to make an appearance, which would function as an alternative option to Chug Splahses. Folks have even found files for the Sharp Tooth Shotgun, which is a pump-action weapon that looks much like the original Pump Shotgun.

As for Augments, four have been leaked for Summer Escape: Splash Party: Receive Slap Splashes instantly.

Roaming Redeploy: Gain Glider redeploy whenever you gain immunity to fall damage, like when exiting vines, rails, or ziplines.

Shrub Mud: Become covered in mud when in big pushes, tall grass, or leaf piles.

Thermal Mud: Gain thermal vision when covered in mud.

Meanwhile, the Breezabelle skin will be added to the July Crew Pack at the same time the Summer Escape event kicks off. A bunch of other cosmetics are expected to drop on July 4, including new character skins, emotes, and more.

The Summer Escape looks to have a ton of new quests for you to tackle as well, with questlines such as The Quench Quest, Lagoon Party Time, and Make an Entrance hidden in the v25.11 update files. These should offer a great way to earn XP and cosmetic rewards, giving you plenty of reasons to check out the event when it goes live on July 4.