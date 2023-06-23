Home > Gaming > Fortnite Looking for the Apparatus in 'Fortnite'? Here’s Where You’ll Find the Important Item If you want to find the Prism Apparatus in 'Fortnite,' you might need some help narrowing down where to search. Here's what you should know. By Jon Bitner Jun. 23 2023, Published 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games via YouTube

The latest Fortnite season is underway, meaning there’s no shortage of new quests to conquer, locations to discover, and weapons to master. Chapter 4 Season 3 has some pretty challenging quests too, one of which asks you to locate the Prism Apparatus. Unfortunately, it doesn’t give you much insight as to where this might be.

But anyone who seeks out the mysterious device can earn heaps of experience points. And considering there’s a bunch of cool gear to unlock in this season’s Battle Pass, it’s hard to pass up this simple quest. If you’re trying to figure out where to find the Apparatus in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know.

Where is the Apparatus in 'Fortnite'?

The Apparatus in Fortnite is centrally located in the middle of the island. You’ll want to look just south of Creeky Compound and slightly northeast of Rumble Ruins. You’ll see the Prism Apparatus without much digging — it’s sitting out in the open at the base of a temple.

If you want to get here quickly, just wait for the Battle Bus to pass over it at the start of a round. As a central location in Fortnite, the bus should come close to it regardless of its travel path. Keep in mind that this quest is a key part of the new Fortnite storyline, so the temple is bound to be a popular location.

It might also be worth postponing your visit until you’ve stocked up on powerful weapons. This will allow you to fend off any other players that are lurking in the area, ensuring you can find the Apparatus without getting eliminated.

What do you do with the Apparatus in 'Fortnite'?

Once you’ve found the Prism Apparatus, simply interact with it. Then, bring the item to Trace, who is located right above the Prism at the top of the temple. Doing this will earn you heaps of experience and help level up your Battle Pass.

Again, this location is currently a hotspot for other players, so stay aware of your surroundings. It may not be a far walk, but there are plenty of good hiding spots where enemies may be lurking.

This is as far as the questline goes for now, although the game does hint that more could be arriving in the future. Fortnite regularly launches new quests and missions like this as the season goes on, ensuring there’s always something new for you to explore. It’s unclear when these might drop and what they might entail, but be sure to keep your eyes peeled for future updates.