Fortnite Ranked Modes in 'Fortnite' Are Causing Some Issues, so Epic Games Is Addressing Them What happened to Ranked modes in 'Fortnite'? The dev team at Epic Games is currently addressing various issues with both game modes.

In a competitive game like Fortnite, having a Ranked option seems like a no-brainer. The feature was rolled out in mid-May 2023 for both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes in the game. Players can now receive online rankings and can climb new leaderboards through a series of eight ranks. The stakes are higher, but the ultimate goal remains the same. Last team standing gets to up their rankings. Reaching high ranks can even qualify players for actual tournaments.

Ranked modes represent a big major update to the game's layout, but even major patches like this aren't immune to the doom and gloom that can affect most live-services games. A few short weeks after Ranked first replaced Arcade mode, players began reporting that the new page has already been disabled for many. The team at Epic Games has publicly addressed some of the issues plaguing Ranked and their plans to fix them post-haste.

What happened to Ranked in 'Fortnite'?

In the weeks following its release, Ranked mode in Fortnite was subject to a number of performance issues and glitches. The game has reportedly been crashing for several players following the major update. As such, Epic Games elected to disable Ranked mode until the issues can be resolved. On June 20, they released some statements on the official Fortnite Status Twitter.

"We've temporarily disabled Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build while we investigate a crashing issue," the team tweeted. "We'll provide an update when Ranked is available again." As of this writing, the issues seem to persist and the team continues to investigate the crashes in these modes. Epic Games is also addressing "an error with [players' ranks] not matching tournament requirements."