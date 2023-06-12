Home > Gaming > Fortnite You'll Want to Use the Cybertron Cannon Before It's Gone in 'Fortnite' The Cybertron Cannon was introduced as part of the crossover with 'Transformers,' but where can you locate the new Mythic weapon in 'Fortnite'? By Sara Belcher Jun. 12 2023, Published 6:34 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games via Twitter

Ridable raptors and prehistoric points of interest are back in Fortnite with all of the map changes made for Chapter 4, Season 3 — and Epic Games has brought a Transformers collaboration to the popular battle royale title. Though there's a variety of new challenges and weapons for players to explore this season, the Cybertron Cannon is one many players are itching to get their hands on.

The Mythic weapon is just one of the new items brought with the Transformer crossover, allowing players to deal a wide radius of splash damage with its explosives. Since the weapon will likely only be available for a limited time with the franchise collaboration, you'll want to use it in battle before it's tucked away in the vault. Here's where to find the Cybertron Cannon this season in Fortnite.

Where to find the Cybertron Cannon.

Unfortunately, while some weapons are easy to locate as they often spawn in specific locations, this is not the case for the Cybertron Cannon. Since it's a Mythic-rarity weapon, this means that it's less likely to spawn than other weapons, and you're not guaranteed to find it in ground loot or in chests. That said, your best bet of obtaining the weapon is to search all available ground loot and chests in your match for it.

These are the only places the Cybertron Cannon can spawn, though you're likely going to have to visit multiple drops before you're able to locate it. Oftentimes, you can find more ground loot and chests in named points of interest, so try checking some of those locations throughout your match to increase your chances of finding one. But be careful, as these are also areas where you're likely to run into an enemy.

