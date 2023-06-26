Home > Gaming > Fortnite The July 'Fortnite' Crew Pack Includes a Festive Winter Outfit – Everything We Know So Far The July 'Fortnite' Crew Pack (2023) is yet to be fully revealed, but a new Legacy Set is arriving soon. Here's what we know so far. By Jon Bitner Jun. 26 2023, Published 4:48 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

If you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber, you benefit from heaps of exclusive content every month. The July Fortnite Crew Pack (2023) is no exception, as it’s set to offer tons of value for your monthly membership – including a festive, wintery outfit that you’ll earn more pieces of the longer you remain a subscriber. Here’s everything we know about the July Fortnite Crew Pack (2023).

What’s in the July 'Fortnite' Crew Pack (2023)?

The July Fortnite Crew Pack is yet to be fully revealed, but Epic Games has already shown off a new Legacy Set. The Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set arrives on June 27, and you’ll earn a new piece of gear from the set for every month you stay subscribed to the service.

Source: Epic Games

All told, there are five stages of the Winter’s Trickster Legacy Set. Stage One will be unlocked with the upcoming launch of v25.11, and joining Fortnite Crew anytime from then until Oct. 31 will unlock the first piece of gear from Stage One. Subsequent stages will unlock as you stay subscribed to Crew and receive your regular monthly rewards. Here’s a look at what you can get from all five stages.

Stage One: Winter’s Trickster Banner Icon, Tricksters Unite Emoticon, and Tricker’s Charge Spray.

Winter’s Trickster Banner Icon, Tricksters Unite Emoticon, and Tricker’s Charge Spray. Stage Two: The Underfox Lobby Track and Outfoxed Wrap.

The Underfox Lobby Track and Outfoxed Wrap. Stage Three: Blizzard Bite Pickaxe

Blizzard Bite Pickaxe Stage Four: Skulk Pack Back Bling

Skulk Pack Back Bling Stage Five: Volpez Outfit

Construct a full cosmetic set with Volpez in the Winter's Trickster Legacy Set, an exclusive reward for Fortnite Crew subscribers launching June 27 with release v25.11.https://t.co/VjvViGGAbG pic.twitter.com/ir8lHeGJY0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 26, 2023

Thankfully, there’s no time limit for unlocking all five stages. Once you’ve unlocked Stage One, you can take as long as you want to unlock the remaining four. This means you can pause your Crew membership whenever you like, then pick it up at a later date to start earning your rewards again.

What else is in the July 'Fortnite' Crew Pack 2023?

Epic Games is yet to reveal the full lineup for the 2023 July Fortnite Crew Pack. However, you’ll at least earn 1,000 V-Bucks and a unique outfit. June saw the arrival of Styx, Chaser of Chaos, a skin that's unique to Crew members.

Source: Epic Games

Many folks expect the July Crew Pack to feature a summer theme, although nothing has been officially announced. Here’s a look at what you can look forward to every month with Fortnite Crew: New Outfit

Matching accessory (such as a Pickaxe, Glider, Emote, or Wrap)

Bonus Benefit of Rock Pass Premium in Rocket League

1,000 V-Bucks

Premium Battle Pass