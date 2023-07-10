Home > Gaming > Fortnite A 'Fortnite' Lagoon Party Time Challenge Asks You to Pet Wildlife — Here’s How to Beat the Quest If you pet tamed wolves or boars in 'Fortnite,' you’ll complete the Lagoon Party Time Challenge and earn tons of experience points. By Jon Bitner Jul. 10 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games via YouTube

The Lagoon Party Time Quest List is now live in Fortnite, and one of the tasks wants you to pet tamed wolves or boars in different matches. It sounds like a difficult quest, but once you know where to find wildlife and how to tame them, petting these ferocious beasts is surprisingly easy. Here’s how to pet the wildlife in Fortnite and walk away with all your fingers intact.

Article continues below advertisement

How to pet wolves or boars in 'Fortnite.'

After taming wildlife in Fortnite, mount it and press the emote button to pet them. You can pet both wolves and boars, so feel free to tame whichever you stumble upon first. Keep in mind that the Lagoon Party Time Quest asks you to pet wildlife in two separate matches — so you’ll need to play at least two rounds of Fortnite to complete this quest.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re playing on PC, pressing “B” will pet wildlife while mounted. If you’re playing on another platform, check the list of controls that pops up on the left side of the screen for details on which button to press to perform the petting action.

Where to find wolves and boars in 'Fortnite.'

Finding wolves and boars in Fortnite can be tricky, but players often have luck searching just south of The Citadel and north of Shattered Slabs. This forested area is home to a wide variety of wildlife. You could also try searching around Rumble Ruins or other locations rustic locations. You can even find wildlife in the snowy landscape around Brutal Bastion.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of where you decide to look, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for enemies. This quest is bound to be a popular one, so there’s a good chance you’ll run into other players while exploring dense forests and snowy peaks.

Article continues below advertisement

How to tame wildlife in 'Fortnite.'

Once you’ve located a wolf or boar, you can tame wildlife in Fortnite by jumping on top of them. If you find that to be a bit challenging, you can distract them with a piece of meat — which calms down the wildlife and makes it easy for you to jump on top.

Article continues below advertisement

With your character mounted on top of a tamed animal, be sure to perform the pet action to complete the Lagoon Party Time Quest. Doing so will earn you heaps of experience points and help you on your journey to hit Level 100 on your Battle Pass.