Here’s How to Flip a Vehicle in 'Fortnite' and Complete the Latest Season 3 Challenge
You’ll need to flip a vehicle in 'Fortnite' as part of the Purradise Meowscles Challenge. Here’s how to complete the challenge in a matter of seconds.
The Purradise Meowscles Challenge in Fortnite offers a whole new set of quests for you to indulge in. Many of them are complex and will take a few attempts to complete, but the one that asks you to flip a car should take no longer than a minute — that is, if you know where to find a car while staying away from enemy eyes.
Here’s how to flip a vehicle in Fortnite and complete this portion of the Purradise Meowscles Challenge.
How to flip a car in 'Fortnite'.
Pressing the ‘E’ key on PC will flip a vehicle in Fortnite, instantly completing this challenge. However, the difficult part of this task is finding a car and flipping it while avoiding enemy attacks. So, if you want to safely complete this Purradise Meowscles Challenge, here’s a step-by-step guide to help.
- First, you’ll want to drop into Mega City. This location is often packed with other players, but it’s also guaranteed to have a few vehicles parked in its streets. Drop down to this point of interest as fast as possible, then sprint around its streets. Within a few seconds of searching, you should find a vehicle.
- Once you’ve found a vehicle, jump inside and drive off into the wilderness. You won’t want to be surrounded by players for the next steps, as you’ll be required to exit the vehicle and flip it — and since it’s unlikely that you’ve found any good weapons or shields at this point, a few shots can eliminate you.
- With your car moved to the safety of the hills surrounding Mega City, you now need to flip your car upside down. This can be accomplished in two ways. If you’re playing in Build Mode, simply craft a ramp, then drive your car off the side of it. If you’re playing in Zero Build Mode, then you’ll have to get creative and use tree stumps, rocks, or other obstacles to turn your car upside down.
- After turning your car upside down, exit the vehicle.
- Now, press ‘E’ to flip your vehicle if you’re playing on PC. If you’re playing on another platform, you’ll see a prompt next to the car telling you which button to press to execute the flip action.
- That’s it! You’ve now successfully flipped a car in Fortnite. If you’re attempting the task as part of the Purradise Meowscles Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with the Purradise Pattern Wrap.
If you’re having trouble with the above technique, you can always drive around the map erratically, launching yourself off mountaintops, hillsides, and bridges. With any luck, your vehicle will eventually land on its roof — at which point you can jump out and flip it right-side up.