Home > Gaming > Fortnite This 'Fortnite' Challenge Requires Daring Acrobatics — How to Fall Five Stories Without Taking Damage If you want to fall five stories in 'Fortnite' without taking damage, you'll want to head to Mega City. Here's how to complete the quest. By Jon Bitner Jul. 6 2023, Updated 3:28 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

New challenges are starting to roll out for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, and one of the most dangerous tasks players with falling five stories without taking damage. At first, it seems like an impossible task — after all, a fall from that height can typically eliminate you from the match. However, there are a few tricks you can use to complete the quest with ease. Here’s how to fall five stories in Fortnite without taking damage and complete the Purradise Meowscles challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

How to fall five stories in 'Fortnite'.

If you want to fall five stories in Fortnite and not take damage, you’ll need to head over to Mega City and make use of the air vents located on the roof of skyscrapers. After walking into one of these air vents, you’ll be propelled skyward and, most importantly, all fall damage will be negated until you touch the ground. Alternatively, you can use a Grind Rail, which also negates fall damage and makes it easy to complete the Purradise Meowscles quest.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep in mind that Mega City is still one of the most popular locations in Fortnite. That means you’ll be fending off several other players as you try to complete this challenge. Consider stocking up on powerful weapons and loading up your Shields before heading to the location.

Once in Mega City, Grind Rails can easily be spotted winding through the tall buildings. You can ride these skyward until you’re five stories in the air, or you can use one of the many rappel lines connected to the top of buildings to quickly gain ground.

Article continues below advertisement

You’re fairly exposed while using Grind Rails or on rooftops, so keep your eyes peeled for enemy snipers that might be hidden on top of other buildings (or the hills surrounding Mega City). As soon as you see an air vent or Grind Rail, jump into it and maneuver your character so they fall down to the ground — which should complete the achievement.

Article continues below advertisement

Other ways to complete this challenge include using the Kinetic Blade to negate fall damage or the ODM gear to propel yourself towards the sky. You can also jump into water from a tall building (like the Citadel), as landing in water won’t cause any damage.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the reward for falling five stories without taking damage in 'Fortnite'?

After completing this challenge, you’ll earn the Calico Holiday Wrap if you’re a premium Battle Pass member. This quest is part of the Purradise Meowscles Questline, which gives you a few other tasks to accomplish. Here’s a look at all the Purradise Meowscles rewards and quests:

Damage enemies with pistols/Heavy Sniper Rifles — Purradise Meowscles Loading Screen

Gain Shields — Calico-conut Backbling

Fall five stories or more without taking damage — Calico Holiday Wrap

Bounce on bouncy objects — Purradise Vibes Music

Collect fish — Self Reflexing Emote

Complete all Page One quests — Purradise Meowscles Skin and Swole-cation Spray