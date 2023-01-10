Will the Leviathan Axe From 'God of War' Return to 'Fortnite'? Rumors Have Circulated Before

In 2018's critically-acclaimed video game, God of War, the god-slaying Kratos wields a brand new weapon in the form of the Leviathan Axe. Expertly forged by a pair of dwarven blacksmith siblings, this powerful axe is imbued with the power of ice and can return right back to its user's hand upon being thrown. In 2022's God of War Ragnarök, Kratos calls the Axe his favorite weapon, having inherited it from his second wife Faye upon her passing.

Though the Leviathan Axe is an important symbol of change and redemption in the God of War soft reboot series of games, it's also made the rounds as an exclusive item in Fortnite. The popular free-to-play battle royale game has made several crossovers with other gaming franchises, and God of War is no exception. The Leviathan Axe was previously made available in Fortnite, but is currently no longer available in the Item Shop. Is the Leviathan Axe ever coming back to Fortnite?

Is the Leviathan Axe coming back to 'Fortnite'? Here's what we know.

The Leviathan Axe first appeared in Fortnite as a pickaxe during Chapter 2 Season 5 of the game in December 2020. It came as part of the "Oathbreaker Set" and could be purchased along with an exclusive Kratos Skin. Along with the Axe, the Oathbreaker set also came with a Guardian Shield Glider and a backpack made to emulate Kratos' beheaded companion, Mimir. As a bonus, players who purchased the Kratos outfit on the PlayStation 5 received a special armored Kratos skin.

The God of War collab items, including the Axe, were only available in the Item Shop for a limited time. They were available from December 2020 until early January 2021. They made another brief appearance in the shop again in March of the same year before being removed once more. To date, they have yet to make another return to the shop.

The Leviathan Axe was strongly rumored to be making a return in November 2022 to coincide with the hotly-anticipated release of God of War: Ragnarök on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, these rumors were ultimately debunked after the Axe made no such appearance as the year came to a close.

Yet, the Leviathan Axe still remains a highly-requested commodity among Fortnite players. Many have taken to Twitter posts on the game's official account, commenting for the dev team at Epic Games to bring back the Leviathan Axe at some point. However, there seems to be no explicit sign that the Leviathan Axe will return to Fortnite any time soon.