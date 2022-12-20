Looking for Reliable 'Fortnite' Leaks? Here Are the Accounts to Follow

But if you're that eager to find out what's up next for Fortnite, even before the dev team at Epic Games makes a formal announcement, you could always check out some leaks. Despite game studios' attempts to closely guard information on their future content, leaks somehow consistently emerge that gives players an advance look at what's in store for games like Fortnite.

If you're in the market for the latest Fornite leaks, here are the accounts you should be following.