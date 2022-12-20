'Fortnite's FTC Settlement May Mean You're Entitled to a Refund

Though battle royale game Fortnite is one of the best-known free-to-play titles on the market right now, the developers of the game have faced multiple lawsuits. In 2019 a lawsuit alleged the game was made to be intentionally addictive, causing harm to its young players, and the company's legal battle with Apple only recently came to a close.

But did the creators of Fortnite get sued yet again? It looks like the company now owes the FTC millions of dollars.