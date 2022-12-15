The Latest Winter Event in 'Fortnite' Lets You Take Cover in a Giant Snowball
With the start of Season 4 of Fortnite, players of the popular battle royale game are ankle-deep in snow as they participate in Winterfest 2022. The latest iteration of the annual event allows players to earn all sorts of holiday-themed presents and rewards during the month of December. It includes daily log-in bonuses, new outfits, and a venerable advent calendar of fun items and in-game content.
Of course, Winterfest 2022 also includes brand-new themed quests.
Some of the weekly Winterfest challenges include hiding in a giant snowball during one of these quests. It's a perfect wintery achievement that you'll have to do at multiple locations in order to obtain some Battle Pass XP.
If you're stuck trying to pull off this particular challenge, here's how to hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite.
How to hide in a giant snowball in 'Fortnite'.
The new season of Fortnite introduces several new locations to the game with the new named location of Asteria, including three snowy locales with Brutal Bastion, Frosty Firs, and Lonely Labs. It's at these locations that you'll have to hide in giant snowballs in order to earn some XP.
But to hide in a snowball, you'll have to actually make one first! Nothing like spending some time in the game rolling up snow to really get into the holiday spirit!
Making them is simple enough. Just find some snowy terrain and start striking it repeatedly with a pickaxe. Soon, a small snowball will form, and you can keep hitting it to make it even bigger. You'll know the snowball is big enough when it starts rolling on its own. Before it rolls too far, quickly approach it and hit the "Hide" prompt that appears to jump right in.
Voila! You're inside the snowball as it barrels along. From there, you can hop out of it at any time.
In order to gain the Winterfest challenge XP, you'll have to hide inside snowballs at each of the aforementioned locations; namely Brutal Bastion, Frosty Firs, and Lonely Labs. Doing so will get you up to 16,000 XP.
But really, you can use giant snowballs to your advantage wherever there's snowy terrain. They can even provide some tactical advantages against other players if you use them correctly. You can even hop into snowballs that other players have made.
But even smaller snowballs have their uses. Players can pick up small or medium-sized snowballs just to carry them around. You can even throw them at other players for some additional damage. Have fun hiding out in giant snowballs this winter!
The 2022 Winterfest in Fortnite ends on Jan. 3, 2023.