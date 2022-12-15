The Latest Winter Event in 'Fortnite' Lets You Take Cover in a Giant Snowball

With the start of Season 4 of Fortnite, players of the popular battle royale game are ankle-deep in snow as they participate in Winterfest 2022. The latest iteration of the annual event allows players to earn all sorts of holiday-themed presents and rewards during the month of December. It includes daily log-in bonuses, new outfits, and a venerable advent calendar of fun items and in-game content.

Of course, Winterfest 2022 also includes brand-new themed quests.