'Fortnite' Fans Are Still Waiting for a 'Family Guy' Collab
Each new season of Fortnite brings with it even more crossovers with iconic characters. Between superheroes like those in Marvel and popular animes like Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can don skins from almost any popular franchise.
But there are some franchises that have yet to get their crossover in the game. Breaking Bad characters like Walter White have long been requested by fans, but have yet to get their appearance in Fortnite.
Another popular TV show that's been rumored to be getting a collaboration is Family Guy. Before Chapter 3, Season 3 went live, players noticed some leaks that suggested the show would be getting a crossover soon. But will characters like Peter Griffin be coming to Fortnite soon?
Will there be a 'Family Guy' crossover in 'Fortnite'?
Unfortunately, at this time, there is no confirmation of a Family Guy crossover in Fortnite — but that doesn't mean there might not be one on the way.
According to Dot Esports, Epic Games accidentally revealed a series of folders with projects in progress during a showcase for Unreal Engine 5, and one of these folders was labeled "Family Guy." The other two folders were reportedly labeled "Jones" and "Vader," which later correlated to collaborations that happened in Season 3.
Since the other two collaborations have come to fruition, players are hoping this means Family Guy and Peter Griffin could be next. While this is definitely an indication that something may be in the works with Epic Games in terms of a crossover, since there currently is no confirmation from the developer, it's not clear when or if these characters could make an appearance in Fortnite.
There are some creators online who will claim to have access to a Peter Griffin skin, often requiring you to subscribe to their channel or put a code into Fortnite to get it. Unfortunately, none of these are legitimate offers, and any skins you may receive from them are not officially sanctioned by Epic Games.
If you want a Family Guy crossover, you'll have to wait for any news Epic Games may have of one with the coming updates.