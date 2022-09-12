Fans Are Still Holding Out Hope for Walter White to Appear in 'Fortnite'

There are some franchises that continue to live on in the hearts of fans long after the last episode airs — and Breaking Bad is one of them.

This isn't the first time fans have been itching for any information on a Breaking Bad collaboration with Fortnite. Though Breaking Bad aired its series finale in 2013, the spinoff series Better Call Saul only recently closed its chapter, airing its final episode on Aug. 15, 2022 — and some believe this would be the perfect time for a crossover with the battle royale game.