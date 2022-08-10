No, Gus Fring of 'Breaking Bad' Isn't Actually Coming to 'Multiversus'
It may be some time before we see Season 1 officially begin in the new free-to-play platform fighter Multiversus, but the game has already boasted an impressive roster of characters to pick from when competing. The title brings together many iconic characters from Warner Bros. and DC franchises, pitting them all against each other in PVP face-offs.
There are still some characters who have yet to be released for the game (and some leaks that suggest plenty of new characters are coming soon), but for those who haven't played, there may be certain franchises you're hoping to see in the video game title.
Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is one of the characters many players have been hoping to see hit the game. But is he in Multiversus — or will he be in the future?
Will Gus Fring ever be in 'Multiversus'?
At this time, the Multiversus roster does not include Gus Fring, or any of the other characters from the Breaking Bad universe. While the franchise has been incredibly popular over the years, it's not one that is currently featured in the game.
As stated before, Multiversus features IP from franchises that are owned by either Warner Bros. or DC, meaning that the company would have to have some rights to the intellectual property of the Breaking Bad universe.
Breaking Bad is a franchise owned by Sony at this moment, meaning that the chances of players seeing any of the characters from the series are very slim.
Gus Fring, Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and many of the others in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul should not be expected to make appearances in Multiversus. There are still plenty of other characters from franchises Warner Bros. owns the rights to who are more likely to appear in Multiversus in future updates.
There have been some mods made to bring Gus to your game, but at this time, it doesn't seem like the character will become canon for Multiversus. It's much more likely you'll see the Breaking Bad franchise hit another free-to-play title, like Fortnite, before it ever comes to Multiversus — but you never know!