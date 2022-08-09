'MultiVersus' Has Already Had Its Roster Leaked Online — Here's What We Know
These days, resourceful people on the internet can find leaks for just about anything. Fans discovered the multiverse-shattering cameos for Spider-Man: No Way Home months before the movie was released in theaters. Capcom had to address a massive leak to their upcoming title, Street Fighter 6. Then there's MultiVersus, the latest fighting game craze that pits Warner Bros. characters like Bugs Bunny and Batman against each other in Super Smash Bros.-like brawls.
In the months leading up to the game's free-to-play release, fans had already uncovered leaks detailing several playable characters who would be added to the game's already eclectic roster. Continue reading to see if your most-wanted character makes it into MultiVersus.
Here are all the characters on the leaked 'MultiVersus' roster so far.
When MultiVersus was first announced in November 2021, the game already featured quite the unexpected lineup of fighters. The platform fighter draws from several familiar Warner Bros. properties like DC Comics and Looney Tunes, but even the world-renowned Game of Thrones has representation in the game. As of this writing, players can choose to play as Batman, Bugs Bunny, Steven Universe, and even Arya Stark among others!
As of the open beta which launched in July 2022, the game features 16 playable characters. But resourceful fans on Reddit have already leaked and datamined several more upcoming fighters to be added to the lineup. Here is the leaked roster so far:
- Static Shock
- Raven (Teen Titans)
- The Joker
- Poison Ivy
- Black Adam
- Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)
- Scooby-Doo
- Fred Flintstone
- Daffy Duck
- Marvin the Martian
- Johnny Bravo
- The Powerpuff Girls
- Samurai Jack
- Ben 10
- Craig (Craig of the Creek)
- Animaniacs
- Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)
- The Hound (Game of Thrones)
- Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)
- Legolas (Lord of the Rings)
- Wicked Witch of the West (The Wizard of Oz)
- Beetle Juice
- Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins film series)
- Eleven (Stranger Things)
- Ted Lasso
- Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty)
- Morty Sanchez (Rick and Morty)
- Godzilla
- Brute (OC)
- Ninja (OC)
- Rex (OC)
The list so far should be taken with a grain of salt, as much of this information has not been approved by the dev team at Player First Games.
However, there is at least some credibility to this enormous leak. Both Rick and Morty are confirmed to appear as playable characters in the game once Season 1 of MultiVersus starts. Gameplay for Rick has already been leaked on YouTube, in which Rick takes advantage of his gadgets and portal gun during combat. Game director Tony Huynh has also openly shared progress on Morty's gameplay on Twitter in recent weeks.
In an Aug. 9 tweet, Tony posted: "Finished another tuning pass on Morty. He has some really cool setups. Can't wait to see what players do with his kit."
If this massive leak is to be believed, then some really exciting characters could soon follow them in the future. With Player First Games dedicated to character accuracy, we might even see the likes of Emilia Clarke and Millie Bobby Brown reprise their roles as Daenerys and Eleven respectively!
MultiVersus is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.