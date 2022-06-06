The Roster for 'Street Fighter 6' Was Reportedly Leaked — C Capcom Addressed It Directly

As of June 2022, four playable characters were officially unveiled by Capcom. These include Street Fighter staples like Ryu and Chun-Li. Luke Sullivan also returns, having first debuted in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. Street Fighter 6 will also introduce newcomer Jamie to the fray.

Many more characters are expected to appear as playable fighters in the game. But while they haven't been officially revealed, a major leak teases many of the new characters as well as their new designs.