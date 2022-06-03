People Hated the Initial 'Street Fighter 6' Logo, So Capcom Changed It Completely

This holds true for titles like Kingdom Hearts IV, Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5, and the somewhat-controversial Overwatch 2. Then, of course, there's Street Fighter 6.

For a franchise that loves to release "super, ultra, arcade edition, extra spicy, gluten-free" versions of their popular fighting game entries, it certainly raises eyebrows when a new numbered Street Fighter enters the ring. But its initial announcement got off to a rocky start, especially when it came to the game's first logo.