'Overwatch' Players Can't Tell the Difference Between the First Game and 'Overwatch 2'

The original Overwatch set the world on fire as it put the live-services "hero shooter" genre on the map. The game loosely tells the tale of a world where heroes are outlawed, but are still working to uncover conspiracies. Otherwise, Overwatch is best known for its variety of colorful playable characters with flashy abilities that can be used in team-versus-team combat.

Overwatch 2 is poised to continue the legacy of its predecessor, but there's trouble in the waters.