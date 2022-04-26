Here's How to Sign up for the 'Overwatch 2' Beta TestBy Sara Belcher
Apr. 26 2022, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
The sequel to the popular online game Overwatch is finally coming our way — and players can test out the new game sooner rather than later. Overwatch 2 was originally announced in 2019, but thanks to Activision's ongoing legal battles and "high voluntary turnover," the game has been delayed until 2023 at the earliest.
That being said, it seems the developers are finally close to giving fans of the franchise the new game, as you can now sign up to beta test Overwatch 2. While this, of course, means you won't be playing a finalized version of the game, it gives fans a chance to not only experience the sequel early but also provide direct feedback relating to the title. Here's everything you need to know on how to sign up for Overwatch 2 beta.
Here's how to sign up for the beta version of 'Overwatch 2.'
Thankfully, signing up to test Overwatch 2 is incredibly simple. All you have to do is go to Overwatch's beta site and click "Opt-in Now."
From here, you'll have to sign in with your Battle.net account (which you should already have if you've been playing Overwatch), and then click the register button.
Unfortunately, there are some stipulations to testing out the upcoming title, and not everyone who registers will be able to participate in beta testing.
According to the website, the developers are choosing participants based on certain factors like "your Battle.net region, when you signed up, and your computer hardware specifications." Those are the only factors the company has disclosed. At this time, the beta is only available to test on PC, so those who play the game on consoles will not be able to participate.
To access the first closed beta section, you'll also have to own a copy of Overwatch on your PC.
The other way to earn an invite to participate is to watch one of the Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch. There are a select number of Twitch streamers who will be streaming the beta test on April 27 only, and anyone who is in the chat has a chance of being invited. Make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Battle.net account if you plan to use this method to increase your chances of being selected.
According to Forbes, here's the list of all of the streamers who will be participating:
From there, the selection process is entirely up to the developers, and there really isn't anything in particular you can do to better your chances.
You'll know if you've been selected to participate in beta testing if you receive an email notifying you of your acceptance. The email will be sent to whatever email address is associated with your Battle.net account, so be sure it's up to date and that you're checking in with it often.
How long is the 'Overwatch 2' beta test?
The Overwatch 2 beta test is only running for a limited time. Those who are selected to participate will be able to play between April 26 and May 17. If you're not notified of your selection before April 26, the developers have stated that they will add new players to the pool as needed.