Thankfully, signing up to test Overwatch 2 is incredibly simple. All you have to do is go to Overwatch's beta site and click "Opt-in Now."

From here, you'll have to sign in with your Battle.net account (which you should already have if you've been playing Overwatch), and then click the register button.

Unfortunately, there are some stipulations to testing out the upcoming title, and not everyone who registers will be able to participate in beta testing.