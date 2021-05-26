'Overwatch 2' Release Date Not Definite, but Many Believe It's Set for 2022

'Overwatch 2' Release Date Not Definite, but Many Believe It's Set for 2022By Mustafa Gatollari
May. 26 2021, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
It isn't a secret that Blizzard produces some of the most highly anticipated and critically/commercially successful games out there. While every publisher has its fair share of flops, Blizzard's churned out ridiculously popular titles that throngs of fans absolutely adore, including Overwatch. Fans of the team-based shooter got a nice surprise last year when a teaser trailer for Overwatch 2 debuted, but when does the game officially come out?
When does 'Overwatch 2' come out? Blizzard's track record with release dates isn't the best.
When it comes to Blizzard and release dates for games, their policy seems to be "Whenever we feel like it." It's difficult to predict or know when the sequel's going to drop, but many believe that there isn't a chance it comes out before 2022 (Diablo 4 isn't expected to arrive until 2022 either).
The good news is that there's a lot more information about the sequel thanks to BlizzCon 2021.
Like the new characters that 'Overwatch 2' players will get to command.
Blizzard's announced big changes regarding Overwatch 2's game dynamics. For example, PvP team battles will be cut down from 6-on-6 to 5-on-5, according to game director Aaron Keller during the BlizzCon livestream. Keller also stated that teams will now be limited to one tank, two DPS characters, and two support players.
He said: "We feel like this is the next step in the way that Overwatch ought to be played. If you think about it, there is a lot going on in an Overwatch map. It is incredibly fast paced. We have always tried to make our combat easy to read and very understandable, and even with all of the work that we've put into that, sometimes it's just hard to track what 11 other players are doing on the battlefield. Removing two of those simplifies everything, and it allows players to understand everything that's happening around them, and to be able to make better choices."
Geoff Goodman, who designs heroes in Overwatch, also stated that the role of tanks in the sequel will be more of a "hybrid" playing style, where they will be able to deal more damage than they used to, instead of just being used as damage absorption.
BlizzCon 2021 also debuted at least two new maps for 'Overwatch 2' and a bunch of other updates.
Gamers will get to duke it out in New York and Rome when the sequel drops, and in addition to the new team/tank dynamics, Blizzard showed off Sojourn's weapon. The combination railgun/assault rifle looks really, really cool. What's cool about the weapon is that you'll get to charge it up or use as a fully automatic blaster.
Blizzard's also expressed interest in trying out new "passive" abilities depending on the roles someone's playing. Tanks will get knockback reduction, and decreased ultimate charge for any damage that they sustain.
For DPS roles, they'll get increased speed, making them even deadlier. Support players will get automatic healing after they avoid taking any damage for a period of time.
What's cool about these "passive" abilities is that they're role based, and while each player has their own unique abilities, the passive boosts give everyone one less thing to remember when playing the game. Plus it gives haters less of an incentive to shout "cheap."