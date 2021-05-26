'Overwatch 2' Release Date Not Definite, but Many Believe It's Set for 2022

When it comes to Blizzard and release dates for games, their policy seems to be "Whenever we feel like it." It's difficult to predict or know when the sequel's going to drop, but many believe that there isn't a chance it comes out before 2022 (Diablo 4 isn't expected to arrive until 2022 either).

The good news is that there's a lot more information about the sequel thanks to BlizzCon 2021.