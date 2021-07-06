Mac Users Can Still Play 'Overwatch' Using This Hack

The popular first-person shooter game Overwatch has continued to captivate players, being one of the more popular online shooting games. Featuring a wide selection of characters to choose from, the title, despite being released in 2016, is still immensely popular.

The game is so popular there is already a sequel, Overwatch 2, in development expected to launch sometime in 2022.

But is Overwatch cross-platform, and can you play the game on Mac devices?