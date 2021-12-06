The 2021 Game Awards Is Nearly Upon Us — Here's How You Can Stream the Ceremony

This year, the Game Awards will be held on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST. The ceremony typically lasts three hours and will feature a mix of awards and special announcements for new and upcoming games. In previous years, the Game Awards have featured new DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate like Joker and Sephiroth.

In 2017, the Game Awards also hosted the first announcement teaser for Bayonetta 3. If that's any indication, there's plenty to look forward to than just awards.