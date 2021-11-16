It's Time for the Annual Game Awards! Here's How You Can Vote for Your Favorite Games

That being said, your vote still counts toward the selection process, and voting is quick and easy. The official voting site asks you to sign in, which you can do by creating an account or even through your existing social media accounts. After that, it's simply a matter of going through the categories and clicking "Vote"!

Every user is given up to 30 votes, so you can go through each one and support your faves! The polls typically close the day before the actual show.