Why Was Smash World Tour Canceled? What We Know About the Sudden Shocking Announcement

The vast and vibrant fighting game community surrounding Super Smash Bros. received some devastating news over the Thanksgiving holiday. On Nov. 29, 2022, tournament organizers revealed that the 2022 Smash World Tour Championships would no longer be held this December. What's more, the 2023 Smash World Tour has been canceled in its entirety.

This announcement comes in spite of the fact that the ongoing 2022 competitive event has been in operation for several months throughout the year.