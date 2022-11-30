To Be the Very Best, You'll Need the Best IVs in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

IVs, or Individual Values, are the statistics associated with various aspects of your Pokémon's moves — both offensive and defensive — in battle. The higher an IV is for a specific attribute, the better that attribute is. The score of an IV can range from zero to 31, with 31 being the best possible score in most cases.

These stats are applied to six different attributes of each Pokémon: HP, special attack, attack, special defense, defense, and speed.