Fans Have Posted Plenty of Mods for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — What Can They Do for You?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest mainline entries to the world-renowned Pokémon series. The game introduces players to the Paldea Region, which is populated by the ninth generation of new Pokémon species.

Fan reaction to the game has been mixed, thanks in no small part to the game's performance issues and absurd visual glitches. But the modding community has introduced several mods to Scarlet and Violet, some of which even address the game's graphical quality!