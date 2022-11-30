Fans Have Posted Plenty of Mods for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' — What Can They Do for You?
When it comes to gaming, mods are pretty much an unspoken rule of thumb for some of our favorite titles. Even though they might be looked down upon from certain developers and companies, dedicated fans are always making and sharing mods with players to create the ultimate fan experience. These can range from swapping character models to make certain characters playable or even adjusting gameplay mechanics to enhance the overall experience. People have even implemented mods in Pokémon games.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest mainline entries to the world-renowned Pokémon series. The game introduces players to the Paldea Region, which is populated by the ninth generation of new Pokémon species.
Fan reaction to the game has been mixed, thanks in no small part to the game's performance issues and absurd visual glitches. But the modding community has introduced several mods to Scarlet and Violet, some of which even address the game's graphical quality!
'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' have several fan mods.
It's not often that high-profile Nintendo games give players the opportunity to program their own mods into the game, but dedicated fans have found a way to do so in Scarlet and Violet. Many of them can be found on popular mod resources, and they allow players to adjust some settings and textures in the game to make your experience more unique.
Some of them are simply cosmetic. For example, one mod is a skin that changes Charizard's appearance to match its look in Pokémon: The First Movie.
Another mod changes Shiny Toedscool's appearance to match the colors for its evolution as Shiny Toedscruel. Some even change the in-game fake advertisements to actual real-life ads for some fourth-wall breaking hilarity.
However, some mods go the extra mile to make adjustments to gameplay. One fan mod increases the speed of your camera, while another lets you cheat for instant Eggs. One particularly popular mod even goes above and beyond to change the gameplay experience.
One of the heaviest criticisms that fans have had with the game is its low frame rate. Many players have had issues with Scarlet and Violet running poorly, even while locked at 30FPS. Modders like @theboy181 on Twitter are working on mods that allow the game to run at 60FPS, allowing for a smoother and more consistent gameplay experience.
One 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' mod even lets you remove Ed Sheeran from the game.
Among the many mods being made for Scarlet and Violet, this one has to be one of the funniest.
The inclusion of award-winning English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in the new Pokémon game was certainly a head scratcher. Ed wrote and performed the song, "Celestial," as the game's theme song.
For an equally-confounding reason, one mod reportedly removes Ed Sheeran's song from the game altogether.
The mod even replaces Ed Sheeran's credit with that of deceased Japanese musician Kōji Wada. "Celestial" is also replaced by "Butter-fly," one of Kōji's most popular songs and the original Japanese theme song for 1999's Digimon Adventure anime.
At this point, there's a mod for just about anything in Scarlet and Violet, which are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.