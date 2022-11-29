Five Sims 4 Mods That Will Totally Level up Your Game Play

After more than two decades, EA’s ever-evolving life simulation game The Sims is still going strong. Now in its fourth installment, creators tease that the franchise’s run is far from over.

This year, rumors surfaced that production and playtesting for The Sims 5 is well underway, but it’ll be quite some time before the game’s official release. Until then, the community remains loyal to TS4, which recently got a major update.