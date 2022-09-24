The Sims 5 Release Date Is Around the Corner. How Is the New Game Different?
I hope you're saving up some Simoleans for the new The Sims 5 that's poised to release in the near future. Say 'dag dag' to The Sims 4; the new version will build upon all the games' features and allow more freedom of customization, as well as more content and the integration of fan-made mods. During the GameBeat Summit 2021 event, EA originally confirmed it was working on Sims 5 and said it would release sometime in 2021 or 2022. Now, it seems that the game might hit the shelves in 2024.
The Sims series is well known for its many expansions and DLCs that enhance the world your sims live in and increase the amount of customizable content in the game. Since its debut, The Sims 4 has received over forty expansion packs that let you do everything from attending high school to becoming a vampire or an internet streamer. However, while some fans are decrying some of the new expansions over a hefty amount of bugs, many are still excited for the release of an entirely new game.
Here's what we know about The Sims 5 and its release date.
The Sims 5 has no official release date. But if the past is any indicator, the newest version of the game is past due. The Sims 3 was released in 2009 and The Sims 4 was released five years later in 2014.
Now we're coming up on eight years without a new Sims game. Part of the reason why Maxis and EA are taking their time is that players are still purchasing content for The Sims 4 and they see no reason to rush the new version. However, since The Sims 4 recently became free to play, it's likely The Sims 5 is on the way.
The biggest draw for buying The Sims 5 is online play. Players will be able to visit their friends' homes and have their Sims meet each other for the first time in any of the Sims games. This represents a big shift for the game and will also include events and competitions so that players can show off their sims and their designs.
As the newest numbered entry, The Sims 5 also has better graphics and a smoother interface. Another feature that could change the future of Sims is the rumored advent of a story mode.
EA and Maxis are going to announce The Sims 5 release date in October. At which point we will also get a roadmap to the game's completion and more details on the game's features and likely a look at the trailer.
While The Sims 5 is getting closer, don't expect them to slow down their work on The Sims 4. Maxis executive Catharina Mallet said they plan to continue providing support and new content for The Sims 4 while "building the future of the Sims Franchise."