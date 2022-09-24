The Sims 5 Release Date Is Around the Corner. How Is the New Game Different?

The Sims 5 has no official release date. But if the past is any indicator, the newest version of the game is past due. The Sims 3 was released in 2009 and The Sims 4 was released five years later in 2014.

Now we're coming up on eight years without a new Sims game. Part of the reason why Maxis and EA are taking their time is that players are still purchasing content for The Sims 4 and they see no reason to rush the new version. However, since The Sims 4 recently became free to play, it's likely The Sims 5 is on the way.