Those Glowing Stakes Will Unlock Legendary Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'

As you explore the Paldea region in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll come across various "ominous" stakes sticking out of the ground. There are four different colored stakes located around the region: black, blue, yellow, and green. When you interact with the item, they'll disappear, leaving behind the message "When you pulled out the stake, it crumpled and vanished."

But what are these ominous colored stakes for? They're important for some post-game content in the new Pokémon titles.