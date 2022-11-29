You May Be Able to Bring Your Hisuian Forms to 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Soon
The newest generation of Pokémon is well underway, but some are still holding on to their favorite new forms from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game was a deviation from the franchise's traditional game formula, bringing entirely new forms of some long-loved Pokémon. But what Hisuian forms — if any — are available among the new Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Can you catch Hisuian Pokémon in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'?
It shouldn't be much of a surprise, but you will not be able to catch any of the Hisuian forms of Pokémon out in the wild in the new games, as they're exclusive to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game is also said to take place in the ancient Sinnoh region, which implies that many of those Pokémon will not appear in the new Paldea region.
This also means that certain Pokémon, like Ursaring and Scyther, do not have their Hisuian final evolutions available in Scarlet and Violet.
There is no way to obtain Ursaluna and Kleavor in the new generation, nor does it seem like there will be any time in the near future.
That being said, players have already started scouring through the game's internal files, and though the Pokémon may not be found in the wild, the title should support them.
Though there is no official confirmation from Nintendo yet, it's assumed that this means players will later be able to bring some of the Hisuian forms into Scarlet and Violet via Pokémon HOME.
Reportedly, these are the Hisuian Pokémon that will be available to transfer:
- Hisuian Arcanine
- Hisuian Avalugg
- Hisuian Braviary
- Hisuian Decidueye
- Hisuian Electrode
- Hisuian Goodra
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Lilligant
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Samurott
- Hisuian Sliggoo
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Hisuian Typhlosion
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Hisuian Zoroark
- Hisuian Zorua
How to transfer the Hisuian Pokémon to 'Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
Unfortunately, before you can transfer the Hisuian forms to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll have to wait until the new games become compatible with Pokémon HOME. At this time, the game is expected to receive support for the cloud storage system sometime in Spring 2023, though an exact date has not yet been announced.
Once the two programs are compatible, though, transferring Pokémon from one game to another should be fairly easy.
To transfer Pokémon from HOME to Scarlet and Violet, follow these steps:
- In the Pokémon HOME app on your Switch, select Pokémon Legends: Arceus from your menu.
- Bring whatever Pokémon you wish to transfer from your Pastures in Legends: Arceus to the boxes on the left side of the screen.
- Go back to the Pokémon menu and then select either Scarlet or Violet (once it becomes available, of course).
- Move whatever Pokémon are compatible to the right side of the screen.
Unfortunately, not every Pokémon from Legends: Arceus will be available to transfer to Scarlet and Violet. Pokémon HOME will notify you of any that are not compatible with the new games when you attempt to drop them into your Scarlet or Violet boxes.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.