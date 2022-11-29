You May Be Able to Bring Your Hisuian Forms to 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Soon

It shouldn't be much of a surprise, but you will not be able to catch any of the Hisuian forms of Pokémon out in the wild in the new games, as they're exclusive to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game is also said to take place in the ancient Sinnoh region, which implies that many of those Pokémon will not appear in the new Paldea region.

This also means that certain Pokémon, like Ursaring and Scyther, do not have their Hisuian final evolutions available in Scarlet and Violet.