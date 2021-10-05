We Finally Have All the 'Smash Ultimate' DLC Characters for Fighter Pass Vol. 2

All of the DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have finally been announced. With the highly-anticipated arrival of Sora from Kingdom Hearts , we've officially reached the end of the road for new Smash fighters, and what a road it's been.

The first character announcement fans received for new Smash Ultimate DLC was in the form of Joker from Persona 5, revealed mere minutes before the game's midnight launch in December 2018. Joker kicked off Fighter Pass Vol. 1, which included characters from Dragon Quest, Fatal Fury, and Banjo-Kazooie, to name a few.

Director Masahiro Sakurai later revealed Fighter Pass Vol. 2, which would see the release of six new DLC fighters. As of today, we finally know who all of them are!