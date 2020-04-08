Why Are People Upset About the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Ending?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just about here! It will finally be available on PlayStation 4 for gamers across the world to take home. However, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, it's been delayed in many areas and released early in others. The result? Some lucky gamers have had a shot at trying out the game before others, and the consensus has been mostly overwhelmingly positive. However, from some early commentary, the ending may not be what many are expecting.

From what fans have shared across the internet (and reading into certain reviews), it appears there's some sort of element at the end of the game that's a nod to "time traveling," though this has yet to be confirmed since the game isn't out on store shelves across the globe.

We aren't sure what's going on with the ending specifically, but here's what it looks like people are mostly concerned about in the interest of keeping things as spoiler-free as possible.

Why don't people like 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake's' ending?

According to Bounding into Comics, the ending is different from the original game in several significant ways, which seems to open up the remake for some very notable changes. It isn't clear what happens here, but it could diverge quite a bit from the way the PlayStation classic ended. Other players, such as those who ended up getting the game early thanks to distribution across the globe, mentioned it had a "Tetsuya Nomura" feel that left a bad taste in their mouth.

Until the game has actually released, it's hard to comment on what people have pinpointed that they don't actually like, but it all seems to hinge on the changes from the original game to what we have now.

And change can be good sometimes, but it looks like hardcore fans may not like what's been done here. Of course, video game remakes are usually under fire for something or another in this same vein. You can't please everyone, after all.

Source: Square Enix

For those who may not have been keeping up, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is planned to be the first in a series of "episodes" retelling the classic role-playing game's story. The first game is meant to explore the city of Midgar, a place where players typically spend about five or so hours or less. This remake is meant to be about 30+ hours, so it's expanded the story significantly. It's not clear how exactly the story will be built upon, but that should be fun to explore.