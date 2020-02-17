Feast Your Eyes on the Full 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Opening Video

But how does this new intro look when compared to what we've seen of the game before, namely recent leaks? In January, a series of Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshots were unleashed into the world, which appeared to show off some glimpses at the game and monsters we hadn't seen just yet. From what we can tell, everything looks even more polished than before, and those early screenshots appeared to be indicative of what was still to come. Things just look much nicer and more crisp in the opening.