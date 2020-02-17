We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Feast Your Eyes on the Full 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Opening Video

By

We're marching ever closer to the official debut of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and it's only a few short months away. Fans have been waiting to sink their teeth into the remake of the classic role-playing game ever since it was first announced years ago, and now it's so close we can almost taste it. Now, developer Square Enix has released the full opening video for the upcoming game for the world to see, and excitement and anticipation are officially at a fever pitch. 

You can view the brand-new cinematic below in all its glory. It's faithful to the original game's opening without changing too much, and it shines a spotlight on the game world and its characters in a respectful manner. Plus, there are a few extra minutes of footage when compared to the original intro. It really is a love letter to the RPG classic, and it's going to leave a mark on the hearts of those who play it, just as the '90s RPG did when it first debuted on the original PlayStation. 