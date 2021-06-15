Super Smash Bros Is Finally Introducing a New Character to Its Lineup

One of the most successful Nintendo-based game franchises of all time is undoubtedly the Super Smash Bros. series, which has dominated its platform virtually since its inception. Throughout countless iterations, updates, platform mergers, and other changes, the game has maintained relevancy and longevity that other titles could only wish for, and developers aren't showing any signs of slowing up soon.

Now, a bevy of new leaks and information reveals from the 2021 E3 event are painting an even bigger picture of what fans can expect going forward from the game. So, what leaks have been shared so far, and what do they mean for players? Keep reading to find out!

The time for leaks is over — 'Super Smash Bros.' just revealed its latest addition to the game.

During the early hours of June 15, 2021, the newest additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate were finally unveiled. Indeed, the rumors that developers would be making additions to the game's character roster are true, and it'll include an awesome crossover.

Fans of another cult classic game series Tekken will be happy to know that Kazuya Mishima, who has been a mainstay amongst that world, will be joining the Super Smash Bros. universe fairly soon. Longtime Smash fans will recall that early games saw Kazuya getting a less-than-ideal treatment, including being thrown into fire by his father, so the overdue recognition of his role in it is being well-received.

In fact, according to the character reveal trailer, that signature move of being thrown off of a cliff is being reappropriated by Kazuya, who will implement it as a special move against other players now. Fans took to the comments under the reveal video quickly, sharing their excitement over his addition to the game. "OMG … Best thing happened at the E3 till now … When is he coming??" wrote one concerned user.

"Street Fighter, Fatal Fury: King of Fighters, and now Tekken, the three iconic fighting game franchises have reunited in Smash Ultimate," observed another commenter. "I'm a huge Tekken fan and I'm losing my damn mind!" responded one more excited fan. The exact date of when Kazuya will become available within the game remains up in the air, but considering the addition was just revealed, the actual release must not be too far out.

